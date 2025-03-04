Multivize Computingcompany based in San Sebastián dedicated to quantum computing, has received a Investment of 67 million from the Government of Spain. This has been announced by the Minister for Digital and Public Function Transformation, Óscar López, within the framework of the Mobile World Congress (MWC), which is held in Barcelona.

Dedicated to Quantum artificial intelligence software Since 2019, Multivrse Computing will receive this economic injection Through Spanish society for technological transformation (Sett)-boutized as the ‘SEPI Digital’-.

Within the framework of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) that is held in Barcelona until March 6, Minister Óscar López stressed that the State’s entry into this Basque company is part of in the search for European strategic autonomy.

In this sense, Multivars Computing will work with Airbus Defense and Spaceto build a new gesture -based control system for combat aircraft, within the ‘Epiic’ project of the European Defense Fund. The project will end in September 2025.

Based in San Sebastián, Multivarse has opened an office in San Francisco (USA) at the end of last year to boost its growth in that market. With this bet, the Basque firm wants to accelerate the adoption of its Artificial and quantum intelligence solutions by clients based in the countryincluding government and companies. This office adds to what the Basque firm and has in Canada, France, Germany, the United Kingdom and Italy.

Multiverse Computing has achieved a Compression model of artificial intelligence language models (AI) “above 90%”something that can be an energy saving of around 50% in the data centers, said the Spanish minister.

As explained in Congress “this allows, for example, to use those AI language models with a lower energy expenditure on smaller devices, As virtual reality glasses or ‘smartphones’, even in ‘offline’ mode.

The holder of Digigital Transformation has stressed that it is A “pointer” project that “will place Spain at the head of Europe” and that with the government’s entry into the company there is a “fundamental jump” in the “AI race”.

In fact, in 2024 Digitaleurope, the employer of industries in the process of digital transformation in the old contine The “European future unicorn”.

With AWS

Multivize Computing Participate in Amazon Web Services generative ai accelerator 2024program that selected 80 emerging companies to receive AWS, tutoring and other resources to continue research in AI and expand their businesses. In the second class the work will be shown to a audience of industry professionals and AWS leaders in ‘Re: Invent 2024’, which will be held in December in Las Vegas.

With the help of this program, the Basque firm plans Optimize great AI models creating smaller and efficient versions.