













Multiversus would be about to announce its return in 2024









According to the leak, McDonalds plans to have a promotional campaign with the Multiversus gamewhich, for now, is technically turned off, although it can be played locally and is not supported.

It is worth noting that at this time, Warner Bros. has not released any kind of statement about reviving this fighting game with characters from DC, Looney Tunes and much more, however, the fact that they are already planning promotional campaigns means that the game would be back.

Source: Warner Bros. Games

There's even new art of the game featuring changes to character designs like harley quinn, Wonder Woman and Garnet. If the publication is real, then we could corroborate that they have not forgotten about this free-to-play.

It may sound a bit far-fetched, but with a little luck, this title could return in 2024, we just need to know what will happen to all the content that was already there before.

We also recommend: Xbox launches its Series S-shaped toaster that will put the Great X logo on your bread

What happened to Multiversus?

The idea of ​​Multiversus by Warner Bros. Games It didn't sound so bad. The development was carried out by Player First Games and the proposal was free-to-play with a battle pass model that supported the experience.

In the game mechanics section, Multiversus worked more or less the same as a Super Smash Bros., the point is that the handling of the specials and the characters' abilities made it certainly entertaining. But, as a good free game, it depended a lot on the support of Warner Bros. Games and also on its monetization.

Regardless of the characters that were added or the features added, the game needed a lot of support, as it was completely dependent on online games to function. There were tournaments, promotions and more, but they decided to turn it off in order to develop it more calmly, since it was clear that the game was far from being in its complete version.

Now we just have to wait and see what will happen with this free-to-play which could return from the grave as long as it is ready and with a business model that works.

Would you like to see the return of Multiversus? Follow the conversation through our Discord

(Visited 20 times, 20 visits today)