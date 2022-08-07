Previously we told you that the first season of Multi Versus It would delay your departure. But that does not mean that there is no new information and this comes from the EVO 2022.

Interesting things are coming for this title. Among them you will receive two new game modes, Ranked Y Arcadianas well as cosmetic items for the fighters, and of course, more of them will enter the scene in the near future.

As for combatants, both Rick What Morty of his own animated series, as well as the basketball player Lebron James. In the case of the latter, he will not only have his traditional appearance but also a special suit.

Said outfit will be based on Robinthe faithful companion and ally of Batman. It’s a shame that Warner Bros Games He did not reveal something that many want to know and that is when the new content will arrive.

Font: Warner Bros Games.

Initially the first season of Multi Versus it would start from August 9 and that same day it would be available Morty. It is in this way that he would be the eighteenth character in the game.

According to this plan soon after Rick in the course of the same wave of content. something that hinted Warner Bros Games is that the delay will not change the order in which the new fighters will be available.

How much will the MultiVersus Season 1 Battle Pass cost?

As disclosed by Warner Bros Games the Battle Pass or battle pass of the first season of Multi Versus will be priced at $10 dollars or its equivalent in national currency.

At the current exchange rate in Mexico, it would be just over $204 pesos. This will include 50 tiers, 35 more than the current preseason pass has. So it sure comes loaded with extras like character outfits, icons, and more.

Font: Warner Bros Games.

The game’s Battle Pass includes a free option with rewards that all players can earn. But there is also a version premium which offers access to exclusive cosmetics.

Nevertheless, Warner Bros Games has suggested that there may be other ways to unlock the aforementioned. But that will be through various ‘opportunities’ although it is not entirely clear what it means.

