Since a few weeks ago he finally returned Multiversusa brawler-style fighting game that features the most famous characters from Warner in the most exciting fights, and with this one not only the initial roster of participants remains, since little by little they have revealed more to us. And now, they have released a new trailer, in which we can see the Agent Smithwho originally comes from the franchise of Matrixwhich shook the world in early 2000.

As stated by the game publishers themselves, he is a bruiser class competitor with a set of movements in keeping with his role as a defender. He has good speed and precise aim. In the new video, you can see the Agent Smith Taking advantage of his melee and shooting skills, teleporting to close distances in the middle of battle and calling for support from another of his companions, it will be difficult to try to beat him.

You can see it here:

The character will be available as a free fighter starting July 8th by participating in the seasonal event “Defeat Rift, Get Agent Smith for Free!”, in which users can complete boss nodes in Rift, the PvE (Player versus Environment) mode, to earn rewards. Although, they will have to dedicate some considerable minutes to complete this challenge to follow.

Here is the description of the game:

“Multiversus” is a fighting video game developed by Player First Games and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. It is a free-to-play game that brings together characters from various Warner Bros. franchises in platform combat similar to those in the “Super Smash Bros.” series. It focuses on platform combat where players try to knock their opponents off the stage. Each character has a specific set of moves and special abilities that can be used strategically during combat. The game mechanics are accessible to new players, but also offer depth and complexity for more experienced players. Since its release, it has received positive reviews for its fun gameplay, character diversity, and implementation of a free-to-play model with in-app purchases that do not affect game balance. It has been favorably compared to other platform fighting games and has been singled out for its ability to bring together iconic characters from different franchises into one game.

Remember that the game is now available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Via: Warner Press Release

Author’s note: This game is still trying to make its way even though it’s not as big as Smash. At least it’s still releasing content and that’s what matters.