The dataminer Ausil (laisul) has in fact published some images of what appear to be preliminary versions of one stage based on the colorful Barbie house and of one Quidditch Stadium the fictional broomstick sport from the Harry Potter universe.

MultiVersus includes characters and arenas from a variety of intellectual properties, with new content arriving periodically via free updates. Apparently, some themed elements will also be included Barbie and Harry Potter .

Marceline from Adventure Time coming too?

In both cases, the arenas appear bare and very unripe, so they could be simple abandoned prototypes or ones that will require a long time before their completion. In short, even in the best case scenario, their release is unlikely to be imminent.

In the posts you can also see a model of Marceline from Adventure Timewho could be one of the new characters arriving with the next updates. Obviously there is nothing official and therefore it is better to wait for official communications from Warner Bros. and the developers of Player First Games.

In the meantime, post-launch support for MultiVersus continues, which just a few days ago kicked off Season 2, which brings with it several new features, such as two new playable characters, Samurai Jack and Beetlejuice, a ranked competitive mode and a new combat arena inspired by the famous water tank, the symbol of Warner Bros.