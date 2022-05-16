Warner Bros. Games has released a new trailer for MultiVersus which unveils three new characters for MultiVersus, the free-to-play fighting game that Player First Games is developing: the Tasmanian Devil, aka Taz (Looney Tunes), the iron giant from the film of the same name, and Velma (Scooby-Doo ). In addition, Warner Bros. Games also announced that the MultiVersus open beta is scheduled for July 2022. Players can already register on MultiVersus.com to participate in the closed alpha which will start on Thursday 19th May and continue until 27th May. The closed alpha will feature 15 playable characters, including Taz and Velma, seven different maps, including the Batcave (DC), the tree house (Adventure Time) and Scooby’s Haunted House (Scooby-Doo), 2 vs. 2, 1 vs. 1, the free-for-all for 4 players and the Laboratory (training mode). The cast of the game’s characters have already been announced Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and Harley Quinn (DC); Shaggy (Scooby-Doo); Bugs Bunny and Taz the Tasmanian Devil (Looney Tunes); Arya Stark (game of Thrones); Tom & Jerry; Jake the Dog and Finn the Human (Adventure Time); Steven Universe and Garnet (Steven Universe). The worldwide release of the game is scheduled for 2022 for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One consoles and for PC, with support for cross-play and netcode with rollback on dedicated servers for online.