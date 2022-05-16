MultiVersusthe free-to-play battle-based platform fighter developed by WB Gamesgrabbed the attention of fans from the moment it was unveiled, thanks to its promise of action that takes spit from giants like Super Smash Bros.

For the occasion, a new trailer has been released that shows the characters of Warner Bros and DC present in the game. For starters, his expanding roster has now expanded even further, with Scooby-Doo’s Velma, Tasmanian Devil’s Taz, and The Iron Giant. They will join previously confirmed characters such as Batman, Shaggy, Arya Stark, Wonder Woman, Superman, Tom and Jerry, Bugs Bunny, Harley Quinn and others.

The trailer, which you can watch below, shows a group of characters from the MultiVersus roster. Meanwhile, Warner Bros. has also confirmed that an open beta of MultiVersus will begin in July. Details on what the beta will entail have not yet been shared. Without delay we leave you to watch the trailer.

MultiVersus will launch this year for PS5, Xbox Series X / S, PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Source: Gamespot