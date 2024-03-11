Warner Bros. Games has announced the launch of MultiVersus for May 28, 2024. This game, developed by Player First Games, is a free-to-play platform fighting game that features characters from various franchises. The game will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series MultiVersus combines 2-on-2 team combat with a character roster that includes figures from DC Comics (such as Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman), Scooby-Doo (Shaggy and Velma), Looney Tunes (Bugs Bunny, Taz), Game of Thrones (Arya Stark), and others. The game also introduces a PVE (Player versus Environment) mode, new characters and levels inspired by famous universes, graphical improvements and online matches. The title, already released in pre-release, will be available for free, offering access to a wide range of characters and game modes as well as paid extra content. The official launch trailer was presented by Tony Huynh, co-founder of Player First Games and director of the game.