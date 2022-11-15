Maybe it’s still in its beta, but multiverse Its first season has already ended and in a very discreet way the second season begins, which comes with several adjustments and improvements that you should not lose sight of if you are playing this fighting title published by Warner Bros. Games.

The first thing you should know is that we already have a new battle pass which you will have to unlock if you want to get all the extra content in your account. Now, the developer announced that he adjusted the numbers required to complete each level of the battle pass.

On the topic of skins we have a very special detail because those who finish the free battle pass will get the “Baker Street Tom and Jerry”. With the premium pass you get Master Bugs Bunny. By default, whoever has the paid pass gets Wilma Astronaut.

Source: Multiverse

Multiversus will finally open its item shop

A free-to-play game is not complete if it does not have an item shop that is as attractive as possible for users. We are going to see various skins like Samurai Batman, Evil Morty, Uncle Shagworthy.

Among the adjustments that Multiversus also received, we have that the tutorial is simplified, in addition to the fact that we also have new modes where the characters have huge heads.

Another improvement that we must not lose sight of is that we have a better online game, as well as the traditional adjustments in the fighters and the maps so that you have a much more balanced game, because there are already tournaments for this video game.

We have to wait for the new characters that could arrive with the season pass, because surely many fans want other protagonists from DC or from HBO Max series.

What do you think of this ad? Are you going to enter the battle pass? Feel free to share your opinion in the comments section. You can also contact us through Discord, Twitter Y Facebook.