Warner Bros. Games has released a new trailer that lets us see a new character in action MultiVersus : L’ Agent Smith from The Matrix. The fighter’s official release date is July 8th . He is introduced during Season 1 called Villains and Cabaret.

Agent Smith trailer

Agent Smith is part of the class Thug and his moves are obviously inspired by the character in the film, in which he must defend the Matrix from external invasions. The character has firearms, but also moves for close combat. Furthermore, he can use a teleportation to shorten distances during battles. Staying in theme with the film, he is also able to call another Agent for support.

Let us remember that Agent Smith is completely free and will coincide with the “Defeat the Rifts, Get Agent Smith for Free” event, during which players will be able to challenge bosses in PvE mode to earn a variety of rewards.

Agent Smith joins Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Harley Quinn, Black Adam and The Joker (DC); Shaggy and Velma (Scooby-Doo); Bugs Bunny, Taz and Marvin the Martian (Looney Tunes); Arya Stark (Game of Thrones); Tom and Jerry (Tom & Jerry); Finn the Human, Jake the Dog and Banana Guard (Adventure Time); Steven Universe and Garnet (Steven Universe); The Iron Giant (The Iron Giant), LeBron James (Space Jam: New Legends); Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith (Rick and Morty); Gizmo and White Fluff (Gremlins); Jason Voorhees (Friday the 13th) and the original creature Rendog.

As a reminder, MultiVersus on Steam had over 100,000 concurrent users at launch.