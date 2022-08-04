The MultiVersus team has announced a delay to the platform fighter’s first season.

In addition to this, the company has also delayed the arrival of Morty to the game.

Holy Paderewski, Batman!

“We know this might be disappointing for some and want to assure our Community that we are dedicated to delivering new and exciting content that delights players,” the developer tweeted.

“We’ll let you know the timing as soon as we can,” it went on. “We appreciate your patience [and] enthusiasm and look forward to unveiling Season 1 very soon!”

We’ll let you know the timing as soon as we can. We appreciate your patience & enthusiasm and look forward to unveiling Season 1 very soon! (3/3) — MultiVersus (@multiversus) August 4, 2022

To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings



Despite this delay, MultiVersus has had a great debut on Steam, and, as it turns out, the Steam Deck as well.

In fact, it is currently the number one game on the handheld gaming PC, beating the likes of Stray, Elden Ring and Monster Hunter Rise to the top spot.

We love seeing what games folks play on Steam Deck vs Desktop – for example, these are the top 10 titles of the past week on Deck! MultiVersus

vampire survivors

stray

ELDEN RING

No Man’s Sky

Hades

stardew valley

Grand Theft Auto V

Opening Desk Job

MONSTER HUNTER RISE — Steam Deck (@OnDeck) August 3, 2022

To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings



It turns out Warner Bros.’ not-Smash brawler is a hit on Valve’s not-Nintendo Switch. Who’d have thunked it?

Eurogamer’s editor-in-chief Martin had a whirl at the eclectic and IP-riddled fighting game earlier this year, and wrote about how fun it was “seeing Superman fight against Scooby Doo’s Velma.”

“What’s always set [Nintendo’s Smash Bros] apart is the detail and love for the source material, and while the details in MultiVersus aren’t quite as polished you can at least sense that passion beneath it all. It’s a daft thing and it knows it, and has fun with it.”

Meanwhile, Warner Bros is giving the people what they want (and what Nintendon’t anymore) by hosting a MultiVersus brawler tournament at Evo 2022.