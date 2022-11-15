Warner Bros. Games has announced the start of Season 2 of MultiVersus, the free-to-play platform-style fighting game developed by Player First Games. The first novelty is the arrival in the roster of Marvin the Martian as a new playable character. Hailing from the planet Mars, the well-mannered Looney Tunes villain will be equipped with his “Illudium Q-36” explosive space modulator, a laser pulverizer gun and the ability to summon spaceships. The new season will also introduce a new Game of Thrones map that will allow players to keep opponents away from Game of Thrones, as well as new dangers in Westeros and a remix of the theme song. The release dates for Marvin the Martian and the Game of Thrones map will be announced soon.

In addition, the Season 2 Battle Pass is now available, which contains a number of free items for all players, including the Baker Street versions of Tom and Jerry and “Tea Time” Rendog and Finn’s profile icon Pixel (Adventure Time). Players who unlock the premium Season 2 Battle Pass will earn rewards, including astronaut Velma (Scooby-Doo), Bugs Maestro (Looney Tunes), and the Arya Yawn celebration (Game of Thrones). Samurai Batman (DC), Evil Morty (Rick and Morty), and Fern Finn (Adventure Time) are also available. The finals of the 2 vs. online tournament will be held on November 20th. 2 MultiVersus Fall Showdown, which, with a prize pool of $60,000, will see finalists compete to be declared winners of Eastern and Western North America and Europe. MultiVersus will be part of the activities to celebrate Tweety’s 80th birthday: on November 21st a special themed content will be available for all players.