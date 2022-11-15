MultiVersus is updated in these hours with the launch of the Season 2which will bring with it many new features among Battle Pass, additional characters and new game modesas well as rewards and miscellaneous items in the shop.

Given its particular structure, the attention is mainly focused on the roster of characters, which also in this new season will expand considerably with the arrival of other fighters, obviously all belonging to the Warner Bros universe.

MultiVersus cast image (partial)

After seeing Black Adam, Stripe of the Gremlins and Rick and Morty arrive, many other characters will arrive in the coming weeks.

It starts with the announcement of Marvin the Martian, one of the most bizarre characters in the universe in question, who will arrive equipped with his Q-36 space explosive modulator, as well as the ability to summon space ships and other sci-fi oddities. There is no release date for Marvin yet, but one will be announced in the coming weeks.

Among other novelties, the arrival of a level based on Game of Thrones, featuring various elements from the Westeros setting as well as Game of Thrones itself. In addition to this, a new Battle Pass is expected to arrive, which will offer rewards for each tier in both the free and paid versions.

Among the new ones skins that can be unlocked with the Battle Pass are Sherlock Holmes themed variants for Tom and Jerry, a conductor outfit for Bugs Bunny and an astronaut costume for Velma.

Furthermore, inside the shop there will be space for new exclusive items such as Samurai Batman, Evil Morty, Fern Finn skins and other items purchasable through Gleamium, the in-game currency. In addition to all this, of course, the big patch aims to fix some technical problems of MultiVersus and change the balance.