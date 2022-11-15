Free-to-play fighter MultiVersus’ second season of content is almost upon us, and, in preparation for its arrival later today, developer Player First Games has detailed the additions players can expect alongside its new Battle Pass and associated rewards – including progression refinements , a new Big Head mode, and an in-game shop.

Much of Season 2’s launch day changes focus on the Battle Pass experience, with Player First Games having tweaked progression so all tiers now offer rewards. It’s also tuned the number of points required to complete each tier so the Battle Pass feels “engaging and rewarding”.

As for those rewards, Season 2’s Battle Pass unlocks the Baker Street Tom and Jerry skin at tier 50 of the free track, and the paid track features Astronaut Velma at tier 1, Tea Time Reindog at tier 42, and Maestro Bugs Bunny at tier 50 .

MultiVersus’ newest fighter, Black Adam, arrived in October.

Premium cosmetics, meanwhile, include Evil Morty for 1,500 Gleamium, plus Fern, Uncle Shagworthy, and the striking Samurai Batman for 2,000 Gleamium apiece. These can all be purchased via the newly implemented in-game store, which brings all cosmetics and characters together in one place.

Elsewhere, Player First Games has added a new Big Head Mode to its Silly Queue line-up, giving players “large heads, and even larger cooldown reductions”. New bounce pad, proximity mine, and drum stick items (the latter being a throwable item capable of turning opponents into chickens) have also been added to Silly Mode.

Full details of MultiVersus’ Season 2 additions can be found in Player First Games’ patch notes.