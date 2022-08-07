During EVO 2022, Warner Bros. Games unveiled some of the content coming with the Season 1 from MultiVersusamong which we also find theArcade Mode.

As we can see from the presentation image of the upcoming content below, the arrival of Rick and Morty as playable characters is confirmed, as well as the “Classic Arcade Mode” and the new “Ranked Mode”. There will also be new cosmetics, such as icons, banners and variants of the skins of the fighters.

Previously Warner Bros. Games had scheduled the start of MultiVersus Season 1 for August 9, with Morty joining the fighting roster on the same day, followed later by his grandfather Rick.

A few days ago, however, the developers decided to postpone the start of the first season, which at the moment does not yet have an official date. In any case, it seems that players will not have to wait long, as information on this will come “very soon”, according to the tweet above.