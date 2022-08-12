Warner Bros. Games has announced the start date of the Season 1 from MultiVersus. Mark the date on your calendar: the first season will open on August 15.

The announcement came with a Twitter post, where we also learn that on 23 August Morty of Rick and Morty will join the fighting game roster.

It has been confirmed that with the start of Season 1 there will also be a Battle Pass brand new with numerous rewards for players. Warner Bros. Games specifies that not all content will be released on the same day, with new modes and items being introduced to MultiVersus on a regular basis throughout the season.

Among the content arriving during MultiVersus Season 1 already confirmed by Warner Bros. Games, we find Rick Sanchez, the classic Arcade mode and the ranked matches. There will also be new objects for customization, such as icons, banners and alternative costumes for the characters.

Meanwhile, MultiVersus is proving to be a success and has recently reached 10 million players worldwide. The developers have promised that they will update the fighting game over time, not only with new content and characters, but also to add additional features and change the balance. For example, major changes are in the works for the attack collision system.