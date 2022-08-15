MultiVersus get the patch expected with the start of the Season 1set for August 15, and this brings some changes in the balance of the game as well as news in terms of content, which could also include new characters not yet announced as Black Adam and Stripe.

We already know that Season 1 will involve the arrival of Morty within the wide roster of the action game on the Warner Bros. and DC Comics universe, but apparently there are more news on the way. For a few hours, a promotional image has been running that shows Black Adam as a possible new character coming, in addition to Stripe, apparently the new additions planned for the game.

Black Adam is a historical villain of the DC Comics universe, an anti-hero who was born within the Shazam series and then developed as a standalone character. Stripe is instead a character of Gremlins, the leader of the First Batch of the creatures in question.

The announcement on the new characters should arrive soon, while in the meantime the official patch notesvisible to this address. In these we can see that Morty will be inserted on August 23 and that the patch will be broken into two parts, with the second one arriving in the days following August 15.

Change the rotation of the free characters from August 15 to 30, featuring Arya, Batman, LeBron and Steven, with some variations in the interface and XP points of the Battle Pass, for which the rewards are increased to 10 for the wins and 5 for the losses, compared to 5 for wins and 3 for losses.

For the rest, there are many minor variations applied to the game and to the characters to modify the game balancing, as summarized in the brilliant video posted on Twitter by Monkey D. Lenny and reported by Destructoid, visible above. The Player First Games team made changes that resulted in the power reduction for Finn from Adventure Time, Iron Giant, Bugs Bunny, and others.

Some special changes have been applied to Taz and her Tornado move and Arya Stark, particularly with regards to managing her combos. Meanwhile, MultiVersus has reached 10 million players worldwide and appears to be coming to Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android, according to a leaker.