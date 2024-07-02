Agent Smith arrives at Multiversus As a playable character, we already know his moveset and you can get him completely free.

Starting July 8, the antagonist of the Matrix saga will be part of the list of playable characters in Multiversus coming in Season 1 “Puns and Villainy”. The fighter will be a Bruiser class and will have a fighting style where he will mainly use hand-to-hand combat, his pistols, and his cloning and teleportation abilities.

To get Agent Smith early, we will have to do the Boss missions in Rift and defeat him to get rewards. Once defeated, he will be available forever in our selection of fighters.

We also recommend: MultiVersus may not be as good as Smash, but it will have its own DC comic

How can I play Multiversus?

Warner Bros. Games’ fighting game is available for free on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S/One consoles, and PC (on Steam or Epic Games). Thanks to crossplay, it can be played without restrictions with users on other platforms or locally with up to 4 players at the same time.

Tell us, which of this list of fighters will you play first? Share it with us through our channel Discordyou can also follow us on Google news so you don’t miss any of our news.