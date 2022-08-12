Thanks to a tweet we found out the release date of season 1 from Multiversus the free-to-play, cross-play fighting game Warner Bros. The open beta of the title was released on July 26 and officially the first season will start on August 15 with a brand new Battle Pass to earn rich in-game rewards right away.

We’re excited to announce Season 1 will begin on August 15 with a brand-new Battle Pass for you to earn in-game rewards! We can also confirm Morty will join the character roster on August 23 as part of Season 1. We look forward to sharing more in the coming weeks! #MultiVersus – MultiVersus (@multiversus) August 11, 2022

Within the tweet, you can also understand like Morty(character from the famous Rick & Morty), will become a full-fledged playable character already from next 23 August, consoling all fans of the franchise. In addition to the Tweet, Warner Bros. also has declared that the official release of season 1 will bring with it other news. The software house, however, has also specified that all the news will not come out together during the next 15 August, but will be cadenced during the following weeks.

Currently, therefore, only a few days separate us from the official launch of Multiversus, a news that gives us hope after that the title was already postponed, very close to the previous release date. A mishap that many had speculated that it could derive from the merger between Warner Bros. and Discoverynews denied by the head of the title, Tony Hyunh.

We just have to wait and follow all the news that the software house will release over the next few weeks on Multiversus.