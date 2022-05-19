Close your eyes and imagine, for a moment, that you are the head of Warner Bros. Entertainment. You realize that you have an almost unrivaled amount of intellectual property on your hands that has literally invaded the popular imagination in the last seventy years and that you can use it to put together one of the largest crossovers the world has ever seen.

Why not take advantage of it and create a fighting game, just now that the genre is undergoing a period of resplendent revival? And finally, why not be inspired by one of the greatest exponents of the category, Nintendo’s immortal Smash Bros.?

The answer to these questions is MultiVersus, the new free-to-play platform-fighter in development at Warner Bros. Entertainment and developed by Player First Games, the fledgling US development team led by industry veteran Tony Huynh, former lead combat designer for titles of the caliber of God of War 3 and Ascension but also an important resource in the creation of the League of Legends phenomenon in Riot Games.

The involvement of figures of such importance should in itself give you an idea of ​​how seriously Warner is taking this crossover, which does not simply want to leverage the undeniable charm of its characters to capture the attention of the general public, but which has also the precise objective of offering the fervent community a well-made product. This is both for a more casual user interested in sporadic games in the company of friends, and for those who intend to climb the online rankings by mastering every aspect of the combat system.



MultiVersus is a platform fighter inspired by Nintendo’s evergreen Smash Bros. But be careful: it is much more than a simple clone!

A combat system that, after having tested it extensively over the last week, amazed us with the originality and refinement of some mechanics that – incredible to say – have very little to envy to those that made Smash Bros. great.

Multiversus Developer: Player First Games

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Availability: 2022 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC)

Version tested: PS5

On closer inspection, the greatest merit of MultiVersus it is precisely that of wanting to distance oneself from the famous Nintendo fighting game, borrowing only some fundamental principles but enriching the rest of the formula with a strong and clearly distinguishable personality. Moreover, many, in the past, have tried to slavishly copy Smash but few can say that they have fully captured the spirit.

MultiVersus, for its part, offers a rather personal vision of the canonical formula of two-dimensional platform fighters with a couple of rather guessed implementations that could represent a not indifferent plus in the eyes of fans. The ultimate goal of each match, as you can imagine, has remained unchanged: accumulate as much damage as possible on enemy fighters and then unleash a well-aimed blow to throw them out of the ring.

And it is also true that the basic elements are more or less the same that we have come to know in recent years with a fairly intuitive control scheme: there is a button dedicated to simple attacks in neutral position or in the four directions (in coupled with movement commands, editor’s note); one assigned to special moves on the ground or in the air, always assisted by the movements on the two axes to be imparted through the analog stick; one with single or double jumps to reach the higher platforms or to recover from a probable fall and one, perhaps the most important, in charge of dodging.



Raise your hand if you have never dreamed of a crossover between Steven Universe and Game of Thrones. Nobody? Strange…

The first substantial difference with Smash Bros. lies precisely in this last mechanic: MultiVersus is completely devoid of the key related to the shield and parries but places a particular emphasis on dodging, both obviously as a defensive maneuver to escape from a potentially dangerous opponent combo , both to suddenly shorten the distances and set up their own offensive.

A stamina system linked to an indicator placed below the character model and a slow recovery time after a dodge with less than perfect timing, prevent the abuse of this gameplay dynamic which, in practice, has proved to be functional and perfectly balanced.

It is really enjoyable to move freely around the scenery using a combination of jumps, double jumps and dodges, as well as being able to get back into the ring quickly by climbing up the stage base instead of always having to rely on the special vertical throwing moves (a other of Smash’s basics). All this makes the game a lot more dynamic and accessible, without giving up the layering that one would expect from the mechanics of a competitive fighting game, of course.

After having dealt with a large tutorial with the task of illustrating in detail every single aspect of the combat system, it is time to launch into one of the four game modes currently available: 1v1, Teams, Co-op vs. AI and Free-for-All for four players, all playable in both Casual and Ranked mode.



Each character belongs to one of five fighter categories: Whomping, Assassin, Tank, Mage, or Healer.

They all work quite well, the game is a real blast to play whether you are a player more accustomed to the typical processes of fighting games, or if you genuinely want to have fun by stepping into the shoes of your favorite Warner characters. But it is in the 2v2 Team mode that MultiVersus reveals all the unsuspected depth of him.

The roster, already in the current state of Beta, appears quite rich and is divided into five distinct categories: Whompinger, Assassin, Tank, Mage and Healer. It is useless to point out the implications that such differences can have in a clash between two well-knit teams, right? Throwers rely on a large pool of close-range moves that can make opponents’ damage gauge soar in the blink of an eye, while Assassins have multiple hits that can capitalize on that damage and send the unfortunate into orbit.

Tanks can take advantage of defensive maneuvers or changes of state to control the progress of the battle and take less damage; Mages have weapons and tools to strike from a distance; Healers can heal allies’ wounds or apply penalties to enemies. In short, it goes without saying that the possible combinations are many and, with the right harmony with another player, you can draw considerable satisfaction from the clashes proposed by MultiVersus.

The element that most amazed us, however, is the care taken in the study of the individual moves provided to each fighter, useful both in the offensive phase and, sometimes, also to recover from disadvantaged situations. Wonder Woman, for example, can use her Lasso of Truth to attract opponents but also to save an ally in free fall towards defeat.



2v2 team matches reveal the true depth of MultiVersus gameplay.

Tom & Jerry can assert their presence in pairs by employing bindings with difficult-to-predict geometries; Velma Dinkley, the brilliant Mystery Inc. detective seen in the adventures of Scooby Doo, doesn’t even have any type of physical attack but bases the entire moveset on quick buffs and debuffs, as well as surprising ranged hits. There is a lot to see, a lot to learn and even more to have fun with, we can guarantee it.

Finally, from a technical point of view, MultiVersus puts in place a fairly inspired artistic direction, capable of making characters such as Batman, Arya Stark from ‘Game of Thrones’, Bugs Bunny or Jake and Finn from Adventure Time coexist without visually clashing with each other. They. The animations are always convincing and legible while the color palette of bright and vibrant colors guarantees a truly pleasant show, even after long gaming sessions. The inclusion of historical voice actors like Kevin Conroy (Batman), Tara Strong (Harley Quinn), Matthew Lillard (Shaggy) and Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) is the proverbial icing on the cake that, let’s not hide it, it has taken more than one smile.

Only one aspect of the title that is still a bit shrouded in mystery remains to be explored: the economic model adopted by Player First Games. MultiVersus will be a cross-platform Free to Play title accessible to all from launch day, still slated for a generic ‘2022’. At present, in addition to the now inevitable 100-level Battle Pass that offers the possibility of unlocking aesthetic rewards of various types, a virtual currency is clearly visible that allows you to buy new fighters or slight upgrades to the parameters of your favorite characters.

The latter aspect, in particular, could result in a significant imbalance if, in the future, players were allowed to invest real money for the purchase of upgrades for damage or defense parameters. Player First Games and Warner Bros., however, seem to focus a lot on this project, so we are sure that they will carefully evaluate a sustainable and above all fair business model for the entire audience.



The artistic direction allows you to witness clashes between characters from diametrically opposed universes without these clashing with each other from an aesthetic point of view.

Ultimately we can talk about MultiVersus as one of the best surprises of this first half of the year. The solid, layered and hilarious gameplay, as well as a roster full of well-known faces characterized by an intelligent division into roles, could guarantee the game a long and full of successes, if supported by a precise and timely update program.

On the other hand, who has never dreamed of witnessing the clash between Batman and Shaggy from Scooby Doo? Or between Steven Universe and Superman? Or between Taz and the Iron Giant? Or between Wonder Woman and Arya Stark? Or between …