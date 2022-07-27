Although being free to play helps, this non-definitive version of the fighting game is the most played title by far.

What MultiVersus is achieving while only in beta is spectacular. The free to play fighting game has not only doubled its players on its first day of open beta, but in the case of Steam it has already become the most successful release Warner Bros. in the company’s history.

It has surpassed LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker SagaThe figures that Valve’s platform has registered point to a peak concurrent players of 144,456 during the first day of the beta. This allows it to far exceed the previous number one, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which falls far short of the MultiVersus numbers, as is the case with Back 4 Blood or Middle-earth: Shadows. of Mordor.

It is evident that the fact that it is free to play helps, but we must remember that it is a version prior to the definitive one and that we are facing a new IP, so it is very striking that it is the undisputed leader of the classification that has collected VGC and we leave you below.

Warner’s most successful releases

MultiVersus (144.456)

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (82,517)

Back 4 Blood (65,987)

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor (48,668)

Mortal Kombat 11 (35,147)

Mad Max (33,356)

Batman: Arkham Knight (27,406)

Batman: Arkham Origins (25,017)

Mortal Kombat X (15,743)

Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition (10,344)

Gotham City Impostors: Free to Play Edition (7,249)



In addition to a patch that reduces the power of some fighters in order to balance MultiVersus matchups, the roster of available characters has been expanded this Tuesday with the addition of LeBron James, who appeared as the lead in the second Space Jam movie.

