Hyunh explained that the team listened to community feedback, worked on the gameplay experience after the open beta, and that various changes and updates have been made to improve the gameplay experience.

Tony Hyunh, the game director of MultiVersus as well as founder of Player First Games, announced on video the official date of the relaunch of the game after a long pause: May 28, 2024.

Novelty

The revised and corrected version of MultiVersus will have new iconic characters and new levels at launch. The game engine has changed and now runs with Unreal Engine 5. In this way it was possible to improve the graphics and lighting. The network code has also been completely rewritten to be more performant.

The characters will deliver new fighting techniques. The historical ones have also been revised in this sense. Among the new features, a PvE mode stands out which will yield unique rewards.

In reality the video, apart from making the announcement and some general details of the news, does not reveal much else. Even the new gameplay shown is very little. Hyunh, however, promised that data will be provided in the coming weeks other details.