After the official reveal of Black Adam And Stripe by Gremlins for MultiVersusin the files of the new update, information has been discovered that suggests the arrival of two other figures from the Warner Bros universe in the game available as free to play.

While investigating the MultiVersus files, Twitter’s AisulMV discovered audio files for two characters not yet in the game, Beetlejuice and the Wicked Witch of the West from the Wizard of Oz. This suggests that both are ready for action this current season.

The team officially revealed two fighters yesterday and previously confirmed that Rick and Morty will also be added in the first season of content and rewards. Now, we have clues about Beetlejuice and the Wicked Witch as possible fighters in this Super Smash from Warner Bros.

Wicked Witch announcer voicelines ONLY

another post coming in a few with a bunch of random ones pic.twitter.com/lprvqs6znf – AisulMV (@AisulMV) August 15, 2022



Please enable targeting cookies to view this content.

Change cookie settings



Despite this discovery, we still don’t have any official information on the release date of the characters, not even those officially announced. We only know that they will arrive during the current season, which started on August 15th.

Source: VGC