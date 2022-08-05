The team of MultiVersus continues to work to improve the game and, according to director Tony Huynh, one of the elements that will be changed is the collision systemwhich determines the effectiveness of attacks and defenses.

Via Twitter, a user asked the director of MultiVersus if any changes were planned for Finn (Adventure Time) as his moves are able to break through enemy defenses too easily. Huynh replied that it will be something the team will work on, but the priority is one total change of the collision system (hitbox / hurtbox).

The hitbox / hurtbox they are a fundamental element for fighting games because they determine whether attacks are successful or not. Think of them as invisible boxes that are created when a character attacks: the hitbox box touches the hitbox box, the damage is applied. Making sure these boxes are the correct size determines how successful the game is and ultimately how challenging and fun MultiVersus is.

We also remember that the MultiVersus team has recently decided to postpone Season 1 and the publication of a new character, Morty from Rick & Morty, the animated series published on Netflix.

MultiVersus is having great success and is also the most played on Steam Deck: here is the complete ranking.