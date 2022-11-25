Since its announcement many months ago, multiversus became a trend thanks to its fresh proposal to bring characters associated with Warner Bros. to the battlefields. To this is added its free to play part, so since the title was released, many players have stayed with it to become all experts in the ring.

During his time of success on the platform of Steam, the game reached a little over 150,000 users connected at the same time, a figure that remained similar for a few weeks. But strangely these days it has dropped between 2500 and 3000. Taking specific calculations, it is said that the game would have lost at least 90% of its users.

It is worth mentioning, that the data collected is only for the users of pc, so the game would not have died in some way, since it is also available on other devices. Since the title is crossplayable, it is possible that many of the computer users went straight to Microsoft with Xbox or also to PlayStation of sony.

For now the game is offering more content than ever, after all the arrival of characters like Marvin the Martianas well as the protagonists of rick and morty. That means that the addition of more characters would be just around the corner, since there are still some that can be considered inevitable.

The game is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: gamerant