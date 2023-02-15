When MultiVersus hit the market last year, more than 140 thousand players were registered on Steam, a number that increased in subsequent days. The popularity of that title was so great that Warner Bros. claimed that more than 20 million people had already downloaded this title. However, today, not even a thousand users are interested in this installment.

In accordance with SteamDBlast Monday only 986 players from MultiVersus on Steam, which represents a drop of 99.3574% of users in just seven and a half months. This is mainly due to the poor reception that the second season of the game has had.

During the first season of MultiVersus, which lasted just two months, we saw the developers not only constantly improve the experience, but also add Rick, Morty, Gizmo, Stripe, and Black Adam. By comparison, the second season started in November 2022, and will end until March 31, 2023, and so far we have only seen the arrival of Marvin the Martian.

Along with the lack of new content, users have complained that many of the worthwhile skins are behind a paywall, with some of these outfits going for as much as $15. Although the third season is expected to manage to fix many of these problems, the point is that the general interest is no longer as great as it originally was.

Being a free-to-play, MultiVersus has to receive content on a consistent basis to maintain a stable fan base. For example, brawlhalla debuted with only 6,400 players, but over the course of seven years, it has managed to maintain a stable fan base, and the number of users has increased.

Yes ok there is a possibility that MultiVersus have a second wind, like other free-to-plays that started on the wrong foot, this looks a bit tricky right now. On related topics, Walter White could make it into this game.

Editor’s Note:

MultiVersus It’s not a bad game, but clearly the developers haven’t managed to maintain a stable player base, something essential for this type of experience. Although it is possible to remedy this, it requires a great deal of work and resources.

Via: VGC