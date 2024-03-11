MultiVersus it was one of the surprises in the fighting game sector that was most talked about during 2022, for better or for worse. After a period of open beta which had allowed the title to achieve great success and a closure of the servers, MultiVersus is now ready to do his return in style.

In a short video released by Warner Bros, the director of the game made an announcement that fans from all over the world (and they are numerous, as evidenced by the number of downloads of the open beta at the time) couldn't wait to receive.

First of all, the director thanked the fans for their feedback, stating that the development team has tried as much as possible to resolve the most reported problems. As for the technical side, he instead announced that the title has officially passed on Unreal Engine 5.

Will Player First Games have been able to take advantage of the mistakes made in the beta phase? To find out we just have to wait on May 28ththe official and definitive release date of this title which had long remained in the limbo of “will it return?”.

We will keep you all informed about this future developments of MultiVersusa title that may have finally reached its long-awaited maturity