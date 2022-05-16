Some days ago, multiverse, the new platform fighting game from Warner Bros. announced his closed alpha. This will take place from May 19 to 27. During this time, some lucky players will be among the first to experience this ambitious crossover. Here we tell you the steps to have an opportunity to participate.

Visit the official page of Multiversus, which you can find clicking here. Once there you will immediately find a button that says ‘closed alpha sign up’. Click on that button. You will be prompted to enter your date of birth to continue. This will take you to the Warner Bros. Games page where you will need to create an account. Do not worry as it is completely free. You will need to re-enter your date of birth. Now it’s time to enter the email where you want to receive information about the Multiversus closed alpha. Once this is done you will have to choose a username. With this you have completed the registration for the closed alpha of Multiversus and you only have to wait.

Source: Warner Bros.

It must be emphasized that registering does not guarantee access to the Multiversus closed alpha. It’s a matter of luck to see if you’ll be one of the chosen ones to test their confrontations between different Warner Bros. characters. Now you just have to keep an eye on your mail so you don’t miss the opportunity, if they choose you.

The closed alpha of multiverse It will take place from May 19 to 27. you can play it in PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC. It will also have extensive support for cross-play to make it easier to find who to play with. We wish you the best of luck and hope that the gods of Warner have their eyes on you for their test.

What characters will you be able to play in the Multiversus Closed Alpha?

One of the main characteristics of multiverse the thing is will have multiple characters belonging to Warner Bros. These range from Bugs Bunny, even Batman and Superman. In fact, they recently released a trailer where we see several of their fighters. Including surprises like the Tasmanian Devil and the Iron Giant.

According to its official page, all the characters in the trailer will be available in the closed alpha, with the exception of the Iron Giant. Invitations for players will start to be sent from May 17. So keep an eye on your inboxes and spam for any news from multiverse.

If you’re having no luck with this closed alpha, don’t worry. the latest trailer announced that there will be an open beta for next July. You would only have to wait a few more months to try multiverse. Will they register to play?

