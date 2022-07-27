In response to the doubts of the MultiVersusWarner Bros Games has explained in detail how the free character rotationensuring that if a character is no longer available for free in the future, all progress obtained will not be lost.

The open beta of MultiVersus is available since yesterday for all platforms, enjoying a lot of success in a few, so much so that it is the best launch ever of a Warner Bros. game on Steam.

However, there are some concerns related to the line-up of free characters, or those available immediately that do not need to be unlocked via the in-game currency and premium, which apparently it is not fixedbut rather it will change periodically.

For example, during the early access of the beta, players could take on the role of Jake, Harley Quinn, Taz and Shaggy. Now free access to these characters is no longer available and they have been replaced by Finn, Garnet, Superman and Raindog.

In this regard, Nikki Grantham of Warner Bros Games intervened, who in the official MultiVersus Discord server explained in detail how the rotation of free characters works, stating that it will happen every two weeks and ensuring that progress made with a preview fighter will not be lost.

“With the start of the open beta, the rotation of the free preview characters also begins,” Grantham said. “Starting today we will have a new selection of our roster that will be free for all players and will change every two weeks.”

“The progress you make with these characters, starting with Early Access, will be saved, so when they become available again in the rotation or if you unlock them with in-game currency you can continue where you left off.”

Grantham also reiterated that while this is an open beta, all player progress of MultiVersus will carry over to the full version when it becomes available.

“In the future, character progression will not be reset. All characters will always be unlockable with in-game gold when they exit the free character preview rotation.”