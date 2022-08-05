MultiVersus it seems like a success already written, with the first feedbacks showing a certain enthusiasm but also some understandable criticism, above all of a structural nature. Some characters in fact seemed too effective than others but above all there were some problems that concerned hitbox And hurtbox of some characters.

These two elements are of vital importance for a fighting game being the ones that relaunch the opponent’s blows. These two “boxes” are invisible within a video game and determine the point of impact of a shot and its intensity. If they are not well aligned with the space occupied by the character, there is a risk that the attacks will fail or that they will hit the target without actually the blow having touched the opponent.

This in layman's terms and the fact that the development team is already working on it is a good sign that support is continuing, as we remember that free to play.

Source: VGC