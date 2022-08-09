According to the MultiVersus Stats page, the free-to-play 2D fighting game MutiVersus has passed i ten million players totals. More precisely, at the time of writing this news, the sum of the players is 10,229,314, to the delight of Warner Bros.

MultiVersus today’s data

In addition to the large number of players, MultiVersus can also boast other relevant achievements such as the large amount of positive reviews on Steam, 89% of 56,900 (at the time of writing this news). In short, the formula chosen for the game seems to have convinced the players and that we are facing a serious contender in the Smash Bros series.

We read the official description by MultiVersus:

Characters

Choose from Harley Quinn, Tom and Jerry, Finn the human, Wonder Woman, Steven Universe, Jake the dog, Garnet, Superman and an extraordinary creature called Rendog. Each fighter has unique abilities that you can dynamically combine with other characters.

Maps

Play on various maps inspired by our characters’ legendary worlds, including Batman’s Batcave, Jake and Finn’s Treehouse and more.

Multiplatform

Defend the Multiverse together with your friends, anywhere, anytime, on all available platforms. It is also possible to play and progress in cross-platform mode.

Mode

Play our innovative 2v2 co-op or intense 1v1 and 4-player free-for-all mode. You can also hone your skills in Training Mode or challenge yourself in competitive ranked matches. MultiVersus supports local and online games.

Personalization

Each character will have a set of customizable perks that will change the way you play and your synergy with teammates.

Competitive mode

MultiVersus boasts an intense competitive mode with dedicated servers that guarantee a smooth online gaming experience.

A growing Multiverse

MultiVersus is updated regularly with new characters, levels, modes, in-game events, skins and more.