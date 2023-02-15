The number of players Of Multiversus on Steam it is down 99% since launch. In the past few hours, the daily peak of players connected at the same time has dropped below 1,000. It’s the first time this happens.

On launch day, MultiVersus peaked at approximately 143,000 players, which rose to 153,433 the next day. Warner Bros. boasted that the game had attracted a total of twenty million players within a month of launch. In short, everything seemed to be going well, but the number of users began to drop significantly day after day, until last Monday’s result, in which the peak of players was only 986. In fact, 99.3574% were lost of players in less than seven months, a big wake-up call since we’re talking about a free to play live service.

Part of the drop in player numbers may be due to Season 2, which really didn’t like it due to the lack of interesting content. Consider that in the three months since it began, only one new fighter has been launched, Marvin the Martianwhile during Season 1 five new characters were launched in two months: Rick, Morty, Gizmo, Stripe and Black Adam.

There season 3 it was supposed to launch in mid-February, but was postponed to March 31, 2023, officially to give players more time to complete the second battle pass. However, many did not take it well, because they were hoping for new characters they could use.

Another reason for disaffection with the game are the microtransactionsespecially some paid skins that can cost up to $15 and cannot be obtained through gameplay.

To understand how negative the result of MultiVersus is, just look at the numbers of Brawlhalla which, launched in 2017 by around 6,400 contemporary players, travels today on 21,000 contemporary daily players.

Hard to tell if MultiVersus is doing just as badly on consoles. The only data available is that obtainable from TrueAchievements, according to which the user base of the game on Xboxes it’s 4% of what it was at launch. Moreover Multiversus has long been out of the top 100 of the most played on the platform. In short, nothing official, but the impression is not exactly positive.