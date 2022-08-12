multiverse has come to take the attention of users who want to enter the competitive mode of a brawlerthus encompassing the characters that for now are owned by Warner Bros. Little by little, interesting additions have been presented, either in balance or in new contenders, and now the date for its first season has been announced.

The day for this to begin will be none other than the next August 15th, being the perfect opportunity for users who have tried the beta to put their skills to the test. The best thing is that a week later a highly requested fighter will arrive, Morty from Rick and Mortywho will be joined by his partner a few more days in the future.

We’re excited to announce that Season 1 will kick off on August 15 with a brand new Battle Pass for you to earn in-game rewards! We can also confirm that Morty will be joining the roster on August 23 as part of Season 1. We look forward to sharing more in the coming weeks! #MultiVersus

Quick Note: Everything we are bringing to you in Season 1 will not drop on the same day. New modes and content will be spread through the life of the Season. We’ll continue to share dates on all the fun things to come! — MultiVersus (@multiversus) August 12, 2022

Since it was announced last year, multiverse became one of the most anticipated games, since there are people who are looking for new experiences in a brawler beyond what Super Smash Bros Ultimate either Nickelodeon All-Stars Brawl they can offer. The best thing is that the development team is taking the balancing issue quite seriously.

Remember that you can play the title in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: Twitter