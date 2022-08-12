Although in a previous announcement Warner Bros Games said the first season of Multi Versus would have a delay was not for long. In fact, it already has a date and will be available on August 15.

A few days later, on August 23rd, a new brawler is coming to the game and it is none other than Morty from the animated series rick and morty. In addition to this information, the team in charge mentioned something else.

That was that not all the news of the first season of Multi Versus will come out the first day and the launch of Morty confirms the above. As previously announced Rick it will also arrive in the game at a date not too far away.

Content posting will be constant through this first wave. The above also applies to additional game modes in development, among which are Ranked Y Arcadian.

Font: Warner Bros Games.

These modalities are among the most requested by players. During the next few days there will be more specific details. Especially in terms of its release dates and other news.

As previously announced, more cosmetic items are on the way, such as extra outfits for the fighters. Among them one of Robin from the series Batman What will the basketball player wear? Lebron James.

Quick Note: Everything we are bringing to you in Season 1 will not drop on the same day. New modes and content will be spread through the life of the Season. We’ll continue to share dates on all the fun things to come! — MultiVersus (@multiversus) August 12, 2022

MultiVersus will be part of Festigame Chile 2022

Other news related to Multi Versus addition to his first season is that he will be present at the Celebrate me Chile 2022which is held from August 12 to 14 in Riesco Space: Metropolitan Regionin Chile.

There you will have a booth complete where there will be a presentation with professional players and special guests. You can even play with them. Those who cannot attend can also follow what will happen.

Font: WarnerPlay.

That’s through social media, like @warnerplayplatino. There will even be tournaments cosplayers, trivia, interviews and much more. And if that was not enough TNT Sports will hold a special program podcast ELeagueLatino live from the booth Multi Versus.

It will be enlivened by the drivers Lorraine Mike, Sebastian Caceres Y “The Tray” Smoked. So take the opportunity to see the fun that this game offers.

In addition to Multi Versus we have more information about video games in general in EarthGamer.