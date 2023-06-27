MultiVersus it is officially closed until 2024, the year in which the relaunch should take place. Some fan they didn’t take Warner Bros.’s choice very well, despite it being announced months ago, while others accepted the inevitable, albeit with a bit of melancholy.

More precisely, in March 2023 the publisher had announced the closure of the game servers on June 25 and so it was.

Some of MultiVersus’ most regular players have said they are saddened by the fact that they won’t be able to play it again until next year, but without exaggerating in melancholy or anger, as u/Officer_Zack than on Reddit posted an image of the in-game message deferring to 2024 to anyone who tries to access it, commenting: “Ladies and gentlemen, the open beta is officially over. I’ll be waiting for the full version of MultiVersus to launch next year.”

Many hope that when the game is restored, it will be full of new content and for developers to listen more to the community.

Of course there are also the players who have not accepted the decision of Warner Bros., especially those who have spent money on microtransactions of the game, who didn’t get any refunds: “Not allowing people to exploit the money spent on your game until next year is something no company has ever been able to do successfully, for obvious reasons,” wrote the user @trahh on Twitter, which we take as an example of this trend.

Currently MultiVersus does not have a new one release date, so we just have to wait. We don’t even know if it will be relaunched on all platforms, or just the more modern ones.