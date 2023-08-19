Earlier this summer it was communicated by the Warner Bros team that Multiversusthe Super Smash Bros-inspired fighting game featuring characters from our favorite movies and cartoons, would go offline to return in 2024.

Starting this June, in fact, it has become unable to connect to servers: this is because Warner Bros is working to solve the problems that have marred a debut on the market that is anything but negative.

According to the development team’s estimates, the game will be back in 2024as previously announced: the development of its final version would in fact be proceeding at full speed.

These the words of the development teammade public via the official Twitter account:

It’s been a few months since the open beta ended. The work on the game has been constant and is going well. It makes us really happy to see the enthusiasm of players sharing what they are looking forward to the return of MultiVersus! Thanks for your support and patience ❤️

The fighting game will succeed in establish itself as it did with the launch of the open beta? We think there’s a good chance that will happen.

The biggest problems of Multiversus were certainly not the rich and well-structured roster, nor the progression and obtaining additional elements, as it was very balanced, more so in the functioning of servers.