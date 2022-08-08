A potential feature which allows players to share their battle pass progress may come to Warner Bros.’ MultiVersus in the future.

That’s according to aisulmv on Twitter, who found that a ‘Find a Battle Pass Partner’ screen existed within the game’s files (thanks, VGC).

AisulMV stated this feature was for “battle pass linking”, and may be introduced alongside season one (which, in case you missed it, has been delayed).

It’s Batman vs Bugs Bunny in a brawl for the ages.

When asked by other Twitter uses for more details on this addition, AisulMV shared a small breakdown of how it was slated to work.

Apparently, “both players will contribute to the same battle pass and the battle pass of the player with the least progress will match the others”.

The image goes on to explain: “If one player has a Premium battle pass, both players will share progress on the battle pass. Quest Rewards and XP for both players are still awarded.”

However, this image also states that battle passes can only be “linked once per session”.

If this feature does make a showing on the release of the game’s first season, it would be quite the turn up for the books. Even Fortnite does not do this yet (although perhaps this will give Epic some ideas).

Elsewhere in the news, MultiVersus got off to a great start on Steam, with an impressive peak of 144,456 players having a go at the brawler the day after its beta release.