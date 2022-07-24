Rick and Morty will arrive in the first season of the title.

MultiVersus continues to expand the character catalog. This time their new additions are LeBron James and Rick and Morty. The latter will arrive with the launch of the first season of the title this August 9while the famous basketball player will be available this July 26.

Currently, MultiVersus Early Access is enjoying an iron health, and that is a beta limited to those who have participated in the closed alpha or are Prime subscribers. Anyway, this July 26 will open an open beta where we can test LeBron James and many others.

What can be seen from the video is that LeBron will use the ball to attack rivals. Rickon the other hand, will use his gun of portals along with other abilities while Morty will focus his combat on projectiles combining it with counterattacks. This last character will be on August 9. At the moment the specific day that Rick will be available is not yet known, but it will arrive with the first season, according to points Gematsu.

MultiVersus is a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate-style platform and fighting title that it will be free and that it will bring with it characters that have been part of different sagas such as batman superman shaggy, among many others. At the moment, what we can tell you are the impressions of MultiVersus that Jesús Bella made.

More about: Multiversus and Warner Bros.