In a sensational move for a live service game, Warner Bros. Game has announced the closure from the open beta Of MultiVersus on June 25, 2023. The game will return only the following year, at the beginning of 2024, in a final version, after the development team will have made numerous changes.

The closure decision was explained in the Official FAQ published to give all the details on the novelty, in which we can read: “The MultiVersus open beta has been an important learning opportunity and a springboard for the next phase of the game. There is still a lot of work to do and we have a clearer vision of what we need to focus on, especially the timing of the release of new characters, new maps and new game modes, to offer more ways to enjoy the game, together with improvements to netcode and matchmaking. also the progression system, and we’ll be looking at new ways for players to connect with friends within the game.To do this right, we’ll be closing the MultiVersus open beta on June 25, 2023. As part of this process, we’ll be pausing updates and will shut down the game as we prepare for the launch of MultiVersus in early 2024.”

MultiVersus will be removed from digital stores and no longer downloadable from April 4, 2023. On the same day, Geamium, the in-game currency, will no longer be available for purchase either. Those who have downloaded the game will be able to continue playing it until June 25, 2023.

The Battle Passes current will no longer expire on March 31, 2023, but will be extended until June 25. Throughout the period between now and the closure, daily missions will continue to be added to obtain battle pass points, but the Weekly Seasonal Milestones will no longer be updated.

After June 25th, those who have downloaded MultiVersus before April 4th will only be able to access the training room (The Lab) and will be able to participate in local matches, using all the objects they own. Be that as it may online mode will be completely abandoned. When the game goes online in early 2024, all player possessions will be kept. The refund policies for in-game purchases remain the current ones, different for each platform.

It had been understood for some time that MultiVersus was not in good health. Now the final confirmation has arrived.