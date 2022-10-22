Apparently the debut of Black Adam in the roster of MultiVersus is set for Tuesday October 25. The release date of the anti-hero was revealed, probably unintentionally, by Warner Bros. itself.

As reported on Twitter by the insider @multiversusie, the English division of Warner Bros. is sending players advertising emails for the Black Adam film starring Dwayne Johnson, confirming the launch of the character in MultiVersus for October 25.

October 25, among other things, happens on Tuesday, the day when updates and new free-to-play fighting games are usually published. That said, we just have to wait for a possible confirmation or denial from the developers of Play First Games in the coming days.

Black Adam was unveiled in mid-August as part of MultiVersus Season 1 news, alongside Stripe, which is available from October 12 alongside the Halloween Monster Mash event. At the moment no further details have been revealed about the DC Comic anti-hero, including his fighting style, which we assume will be inspired by the powers obtained by the wizard Shazam.