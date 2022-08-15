Black Adam and Stripe from Gremlins are two of the upcoming additions to the Warner Bros.

MultiVersus players have a date this week with the free to play fighting game season 1 from Warner Bros. developed by Player First Games. This starts on August 15 with a new battle pass and new content, although for Morty we will have to wait until the 23rd.

Black Adam and Stripe would arrive soonHowever, and despite the fact that the Rick and Morty characters have not yet been incorporated into the game, it has been discovered the identity of two new fighters that would arrive in MultiVersus in the near future, thanks to a image series where we see both in a promotional poster that has been published ahead of time. You can see the poster below:

The first of the characters is Black Adamthe DC Comics antihero who stars in a movie this October with the interpretation of Dwayne Johnson but who seems to have a cartoon design in the video game that does not look too much like the Hollywood star.

The second is none other than Stripe from Gremlins. He is one of the characters from the original 1980s movie, considered the strongest and most menacing of these creatures. Both fighters appeared previously leaked in a list found by dataminers, so we only have to wait for their official announcement, the confirmation of the date and to see what characteristics they have.

For now, MultiVersus players will be able to enjoy the arcade mode and the other additions that will be incorporated with the first season of the game, which has been very successful since it came out as an open beta on PC and consoles, surpassing the barrier of 10 million users between the different platforms on which it is available.

