MultiVersus has been updated with a version of Black Adams modeled on The Rockavailable for purchase in the in-game shop, and featuring an internship inspired by Game of thrones: in both cases it is content related to Season 2 of the famous crossover brawler.

Launched last month, Season 2 of MultiVersus introduces several new features and consolidates the experience of one of the most amazing games of the year, which is currently still in early access.

“Warner Bros. Games has announced that a new version of Black Adam modeled after Dwayne Johnson in the Warner Bros. Pictures and DC film is now available for in-game purchase as part of MultiVersus Season 2 along with a new map inspired by the legendary throne room from Game of Thrones,” the press release reads.

“Available in all game modes, the new arena will be included in all playlists. Players will be able to keep opponents away from Game of Thrones and face new Westeros-themed dangers while a remix of the iconic Game of Thrones theme song plays in the background .”

“MultiVersus FestiVersus 2022 in-game seasonal event also kicks off today, allowing players to engage in incredible battles and grab ‘Holiday Cookies’ to earn rewards such as Superman version with Festive Sweater, Toast profile icon gingerbread, the Snowman ringout, and the Soft Snow sticker emoticon.”

“Players can log in and play throughout the 12-day event to earn an increasing number of holiday cookies and receive a MultiVersus Snowflake profile icon on day 12. FestiVersus 2022 holiday-inspired rewards and items will be available until January 18, 2023 at 19:00 CET.”