After a delay, the battle pass for the first season of MultiVersus is getting closer. Although there are still details that need to be clarified, The price of this progression mode in the free-to-play game was recently revealed.

When questioned on Twitter, Tony Huynh, director of the game, finally revealed that the season pass for MultiVersus it will cost approximately 950 gleamium. For those who haven’t experienced this title, gleamium is the currency used to purchase cosmetic content, similar to V-Bucks in Fortnite.

I think it’s 950 gleamium, but has 50 tiers. — Tony Huynh (@Tony_Huynh) August 2, 2022

A pack of 1,000 gleamium costs $9.99.so this will be the real price you will have to pay to access the battle pass of MultiVersus. Along with this, it has been mentioned that here we will find 50 levels, each one unlocking more cosmetic items, as well as gleamium that we can use freely.

Via: Tony Huynh