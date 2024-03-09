MultiVersus it seems to be getting closer and closer to his returnwith the Player First team's X account continuing to send out signals and, recently, practically indicated a announcement scheduled for Monday 11 Marchwhich could concern the relaunch of competitive action on Warner Bros. characters.

The situation of MultiVersus is rather particular: it was launched in beta in 2022 and remained active, still in a non-definitive edition, for several months, until it was then completely deactivated in mid-2023, with the promise of a return in 2024.

The team has practically gone into radio silence since then, so much so that there are doubts about its membership relaunch of the game, but evidently the developers have continued to work on it for these months and now seem ready to bring the title back into activity.