MultiVersus it seems to be getting closer and closer to his returnwith the Player First team's X account continuing to send out signals and, recently, practically indicated a announcement scheduled for Monday 11 Marchwhich could concern the relaunch of competitive action on Warner Bros. characters.
The situation of MultiVersus is rather particular: it was launched in beta in 2022 and remained active, still in a non-definitive edition, for several months, until it was then completely deactivated in mid-2023, with the promise of a return in 2024.
The team has practically gone into radio silence since then, so much so that there are doubts about its membership relaunch of the game, but evidently the developers have continued to work on it for these months and now seem ready to bring the title back into activity.
A convincing alternative to Smash Bros
The post on PT, stay tuned!” It can be read in the message, however with a play on words with “Stay tooned” instead of “tuned” which obviously recalls the Warner Bros. cartoons.
The message suggests that for Monday 11 March, at 3.00 pm Italian time an announcement is expected, and the content of this, logically, should concern the return of MultiVersus, perhaps with a release date for the full version.
The particular mega-focused action game cross-over between all Warner Bros. series it managed, in a rather unexpected way, to establish itself and convince a good amount of players in its beta phase, but the choice to deactivate it completely for several months was a risky move, having obviously dispersed the community accumulated during the trial period.
At this point we are waiting to see how it will present itself in the full version and whether it will be able to immediately regain its audience shares, considering that it is, to date, still the best possible alternative to Nintendo's Smash Bros. series.
