Multiversus could be about to return . It is a Smash Bros. style fighting game full of characters taken from Warner's intellectual properties, closed in June 2023 due to the absence of players, after an actually excellent launch, albeit in open beta, which took place at the end of 2022 .

Signs of life

Is Multiversus coming back?

Naturally for now there is no announcement, but the game's account try, 1, 2, 3.”

Naturally, a post like this was immediately read as a sign of the imminent relaunch of Multiversus, also by virtue of other signals such as the reappearance on the Epic Games Store.

In short, it is difficult not to see that something is moving behind the scenes. Some feared that Multiversus would be canceled forever, given the speed with which it was removed from digital stores, but fortunately it seems that this will not be the case and that it will actually have a second chance, as promised by the publisher.