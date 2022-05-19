Thanks to Warner Bros. we had the opportunity to try multiverse. This game developed by Player First Games gives us a platform fighting game. But this time we take control of different characters, property of the production house.

Bugs Bunny, Shaggy, Superman and more battle it out in this multiversal mayhem title. We spent several hours testing multiverse and to its different characters, mainly in online battles. Do you want to know what you can expect from him? Here we tell you.

Multiversus puts its focus on 2v2 combat

Player First Games wanted to emphasize multiverse in 2 vs 2 combat. When it launches you will have the typical options of 1 vs 1 or free for all. However, the 2v2 mode was the one they had in mind when making it and it really shows when you’re playing it.

Character moves feel truly meant to be used cooperatively. For example, the Wonder Woman has the ability to give a protective barrier to his partner. Also one of the new characters from multiverse you can connect to your friend and save him from a safe fall.

all our time in multiverse It was in this way. The team that emerges victorious is the one that manages to collect 4 falls before anyone else. The battles become amusingly chaotic. Especially when the teams are tied and are very close to victory or defeat.

Perhaps the most fun part of the decision to focus on 2v2 combat is the combinations that can come up. Some characters have more synergy than others. One duo that was particularly effective for us was Batman Y harley quinn. With the bat man attacking with his gadgets and the villain with very fast melee attacks.

Characters can be a big differentiator

Among the characters that we find in the closed alpha that we play are Harley Quinn, Taz, Tom and Jerry, Velma, among others. They all have their own moves, plus ‘classes’ have been added to them. Some are fighters, others assassins, others ‘tanks’ and others serve as support.

In accordance with Artak Avakyan, Multiversus Animation Director, the classes were added with two factors in mind. The first, so that when choosing your team you have a better idea of ​​how to complement other characters. The second was that they make sense of their way of being in their respective series and movies.

Another point mentioned by the animation director of multiverse is that his move sets took into account the past. There was extensive work behind deciding what attacks they do and it’s pretty noticeable. Tom and Jerry they attack with different objects reminiscent of the humor of their cartoons. While shaggy is a pretty powerful fighter, as a way to follow the meme of Shaggy Ultra Instinct.

In accordance with Player First Games, multiverse will have an ever-expanding cast of characters. At the moment the names of some that we will see in the future have not been revealed. However, with the huge catalog of intellectual properties that has Warner it is exciting to think about its future additions. we could have Harry Potter fighting Khal Drogo or other more crazy combinations.

Having a favorite in Multiversus has its rewards

In addition to the variety in their characters and their movement, we were able to learn about the progression in multiverse. The more you use a character, the more experience you will generate with him and he will be able to level up. This has two main functions: unlock alternate outfits and get ‘perks’.

Perks are abilities that change how each character functions in a certain way. There are some that allow you to do more jumps in the air or increase the duration of your beneficial effects. There are also others that may apply to you and your partner, so choosing them adds a component of strategy.

You can choose up to four perks in each match and each character has their own abilities to unlock. We feel that this might cause you to experiment more with the entire cast. Since you will surely want to have them ready in case you ever face a very strong rival within multiverse.

Fighting doesn’t just grow the characters you use. They also allow you to progress through the season pass and earn gold pieces. As multiverse It will be free to play, it has several elements that are already common in this type of title.

There are many things to keep you playing

In the closed alpha that we tested we had a kind of season pass. Each fight will give you experience to advance in it and unlock rewards. Among those we received were gold coins, more experience, images for our profile and outfits.

The gold coins in this test helped us unlock characters. Batman, Superman and Steven Universe could not be used at first. But in exchange for 2,000 gold each, we were able to test these heroes of multiverse. We don’t know if this will carry over into the final game.

multiverse It also has a series of daily challenges to give you goals to accomplish beyond just playing. Some of the ones we did were win 5 times, use a special attack from the Wonder Woman and play combat with a specific type of character. Completing them rewards you with pass experience or gold coins.

The constant progress in the pass, the variety in its daily challenges and the rewards for doing them can make you hooked on multiverse. In addition, its gameplay is quite fun and its characters are a delight to use. That is why we believe that it is a title with a lot of potential.

We shouldn’t lose track of Multiversus

This test of multiverse It left us with a good taste in our mouths and excited for what is to come. However, there are still some doubts about his future. For example, how will they generate income, how will new characters arrive, and what other game modes will it have at launch?.

Player First Games He assured us that they would never enter a stage where it becomes a pay-to-win. We must remain optimistic that this will be the case, since they have a promising product on their hands. Did they make you want to try it?

