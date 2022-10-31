The official YouTube channel of MultiVersus has published a gameplay trailer presenting the skills of Black Adamthe new fighter now available in the free-to-play fighting game roster for PC and consoles of Warner Bros. and Play First Games.

Initially scheduled for last week together with MultiVersus’ Arcade mode, the developers had decided to postpone the debut of Black Adam for a few days to solve some problems related to the anti-hero DC. Now the wait is finally over and the character is available for all players, after unlocking with coins and Gleamium.

As we can see in the video, Black Adam’s fighting style is inspired by the magical powers obtained by the wizard Shazam. He can therefore fly, albeit for a limited time, and use lightning to damage and stun the unfortunate on duty.

Also available is the Halloween Monster Mash event, which will continue untilNovember 8, 2022through which it is possible to obtain skins and other themed customization items for free through “candies”, a temporary in-game currency introduced for the occasion.

Therefore, the rich post-launch support of the developers of Player First continues, who on a regular basis are introducing new content and characters in their fighting game. Among the news coming in the future for MultiVersus apparently there could also be a character taken from the movie The Goonies, according to some clues discovered within the game code.