If you are aware of everything related to the version of Justice league of Zack snyder, you already know that Jared Leto will play the Joker again, trying to claim his participation in the questioned Suicide Squad from the director David Ayer.

Now, this return translates into something interesting, the possibility of seeing the Joker of Jared Leto in more than one film of Warner Bros. Pictures. According to the available information, the vocalist of 30 Seconds to Mars wants to be in the movie of The batman of Matt reeves.

Yes, it is definitely very ambiguous information, but Jared Leto you want to see your Joker in more than one encounter with Batman and in addition to what may happen with the tape of Matt reeves, I would look to be in other cameos.

Where do we want to go? The Flash will have Michael Keaton with a very old version of the Dark Knight and various realities within the DC universe if it is taken as a reference to the comic of Flashpoint. There could appear the Joker of Jared Leto.

It all depends on how well Jared Leto’s Joker is used in Zack Snyder’s version of Justice League

Just when we thought we wouldn’t know anything more about Joker of Jared Leto in the DC Comics movies of Warner Bros. Pictures, Zack snyder He returns it to show us that it is still there and that it is not going anywhere. Just look at their short dialogue in the latest trailer for Justice league to see what is still ‘present’ in some way.

Now, on the other hand, it should also be very clear to us that Jared Leto it’s only signed to appear as the Joker one more time in Justice league, but up there. The batman by Matt Reeves is an alien film throughout the DC universe created from Man of steel and you already have Ridler as the main villain.

We are really far from the intentions of Jared Leto come true, so ‘his Joker’ will remain in that universe, that of Joaquin Phoenix in yours and so on.

