05/27/2023

The multivaccination campaign in Acre starts this Saturday (27). The proposal is to update the booklet of children and adolescents under 15 who have not been vaccinated or who have an incomplete vaccination schedule.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health highlighted that expanding vaccination coverage in the region is considered a fundamental strategy to prevent the return and worsening of diseases already eliminated in the country, such as polio and measles.

The action is part of the National Movement for Vaccination and also provides for the active monitoring of records of acute flaccid paralysis – which may indicate cases of polio, also known as infantile paralysis. The government intends to expand the active search for unvaccinated people throughout the state of Acre.

Amazonas was the first federative unit to receive the multivaccination campaign this year. The decision to bring forward the action in both states is due to the registration of a case of polio in Peru, in December of last year – a child from the district of Manseriche, 500 kilometers from the Brazilian border.

“In this way, all immunizations foreseen in the national calendar for children and adolescents up to 15 years of age will be available to the public in the places and times informed by the municipalities”, highlighted the ministry.

Available vaccines

Check out the full list of vaccines available:

– BCG

– Hepatitis A

– Hepatitis B

– Penta (DTP/Hib/Hep. B)

– Pneumococcal 10-valent

– Inactivated Polio Vaccine (IPV)

– Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV)

– Human Rotavirus Vaccine (VRH)

– Meningococcal C (conjugated)

– Yellow fever

– triple viral

– DTP (triple bacterial)

– Chickenpox

– quadrivalent HPV

– dT (adult duo)

– dTpa (adult DTP)

