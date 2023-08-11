Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/10/2023 – 21:45

This Thursday, the 10th, the Ministry of Health launches a “new moment” of the Multivaccination Campaign for children and adolescents up to 15 years of age. The action to update the vaccination schedule in the age group now takes place across the country.

To resume high vaccination coverage, the ministry bet on Zé Gotinha profiles on three social networks (Instagram, Threads and Tik Tok), and, for the first time, ministry teams will travel throughout Brazil to adjust vaccination strategy with managers and leaders locations. According to Saúde, more than R$ 150 million will be invested.

Around 2017, the coverage rate of all mandatory vaccines for children, such as those for measles and polio, began to decline. As reported by Estadão last year, a survey by the National Confederation of Municipalities (CNM) highlighted the drop in rates in 2021. Most of the indices are not above 70% – a level far from the targets, in the range of 90%. The data represent a setback that places Brazil in a scenario similar to that of the 1980s.

In a note, the Minister of Health, Nísia Trindade, warned that due to the drop in vaccination coverage in recent years, we have the “risk of reintroducing diseases that were eliminated in Brazil”. “We need to protect our children and our teenagers. The right to a vaccine is the right to protection, it is the right to life that cannot be denied.”

In the first half of this year, the federal government anticipated multivaccination in Amazonas, Acre and Amapá. “The choice of states sought to contain diseases that had already been eliminated in Brazil, given the drop in vaccination coverage recorded in recent years. The alert was also given due to the risk of reintroduction of polio, a disease that was reported in March of this year in Peru, in a border region,” the ministry said in a note.